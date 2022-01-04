Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5625U vs Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 5625U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 5625U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 25 vs 54 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5625U
14988
Ryzen 5 5600H +14%
17146
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Barcelo Cezanne
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 448 448
TMUs 28 28
ROPs 7 7
TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 5 5625U?
