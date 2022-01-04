Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 6600H or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 6600H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1472 vs 1101 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600H +34%
1481
Ryzen 5 4600HS
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600H +49%
8121
Ryzen 5 4600HS
5462
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Zen 2
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 16 8
Execution Units 6 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size - 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Ryzen 5 6600H?
