AMD Ryzen 5 6600H vs Ryzen 5 5600X VS AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600X We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600X and 6600H Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Supports quad-channel memory

Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 45 vs 65 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1472 points

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Ryzen 5 5600X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2020 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rembrandt Vermeer Socket FP7 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon 660M No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 37x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm TDP 45 W 65 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 660M - GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz - Shading Units 384 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 16 - Execution Units 6 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 6600H 1.46 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200 Memory Size - 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s ECC Support - Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20