We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 6600H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1472 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600H
1481
Ryzen 5 5600X +10%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Vermeer
Socket FP7 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 660M -
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz -
Shading Units 384 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 16 -
Execution Units 6 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size - 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

