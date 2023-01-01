AMD Ryzen 5 6600H vs Ryzen 5 5625U VS AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 5 5625U We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5625U and 6600H Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology .

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Ryzen 5 5625U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) - Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon Vega 7

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz Total Total Cores 6 6 Total Threads 12 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 23x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm Socket FP7 FP6 TDP 45 W 15 W Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 384 448 TMUs 24 28 ROPs 16 7 Execution Units 6 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 6600H 1.46 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5625U 1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16