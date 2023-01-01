AMD Ryzen 5 6600H vs Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600H +6%
1454
1369
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600H +26%
10137
8061
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600H +11%
3207
2879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600H +26%
18825
14943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600H +1%
1435
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600H +36%
7975
5863
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 660M
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|16
|7
|Execution Units
|6
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2