AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ vs Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600HS​ are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 6600HS​
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 35 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ and Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Cezanne
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 384 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 16 7
Execution Units 6 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600HS​
1.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size - 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

