We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600HS​ are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.