AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS vs Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1464
1467
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7335
Ryzen 5 6600H +9%
7994
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 660M
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|16
|16
|Execution Units
|6
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
