We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600HS​ are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 6600HS​
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ and Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Rembrandt
Socket FP7 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
TDP 35 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 16 16
Execution Units 6 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600HS​
1.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Max. Memory Channels 4 4

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

