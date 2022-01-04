AMD Ryzen 5 6600U vs Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600U (laptop) against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1483 vs 1308 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600U – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1485
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9802
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600U +13%
1473
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 6600U +47%
7512
5097
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15-28 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 660M
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|16
|7
|Execution Units
|6
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|-
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
