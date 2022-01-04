AMD Ryzen 5 6600U vs Ryzen 5 5625U VS AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600U (laptop) against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5625U and 6600U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U Supports quad-channel memory

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1483 vs 1308 points

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600U – 25 vs 28 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U and Ryzen 5 5625U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rembrandt Barcelo Socket FP7 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 29x 23x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm TDP 15-28 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 384 448 TMUs 24 28 ROPs 16 7 Execution Units 6 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 6600U 1.46 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5625U 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size - 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 ECC Support - No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes - 16