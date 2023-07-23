AMD Ryzen 5 7500F vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7500F against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7500F are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
58
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
32
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
The "iGPU" and "Power Efficiency" have a minor impact on the NanoReview Score for desktop CPUs.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7500F
- Newer - released 4-years and 2-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7500F +40%
1818
1295
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7500F +49%
14065
9419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2555
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17664
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7077
Value for money
Enter the current prices of the CPUs and click "Calculate" to determine which one has a better value-to-performance ratio.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 23, 2023
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 2 (Matisse)
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|65 W
|65 W
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- DDR5-5200
|- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7500F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1