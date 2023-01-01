Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7520U or Ryzen 3 5425U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs Ryzen 3 5425U

AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 5425U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5425U and 7520U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1315 vs 1063 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
1056
Ryzen 3 5425U +24%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
3974
Ryzen 3 5425U +19%
4732
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 3 5425U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 22, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 (Mendocino) -
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.8 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 27x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
Socket FT6 FP6
TDP 15 W 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 128 384
TMUs 8 24
ROPs 4 8
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5425U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-5500 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Ryzen 5 7520U?
Promotion
