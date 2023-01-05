AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS vs Ryzen 5 6600HS
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.55 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535HS +5%
1550
1477
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535HS +4%
9536
9206
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535HS +7%
1583
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535HS +2%
7529
7379
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.55 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|35 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 660M
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|16
|16
|Execution Units
|6
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
