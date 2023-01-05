AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS vs Ryzen 5 6600HS​ VS AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600HS​. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6600HS​ and 7535HS Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Newer - released 1-year later

Newer - released 1-year later 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.55 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS and Ryzen 5 6600HS​

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 5, 2023 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon 660M

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.55 GHz 4.5 GHz Total Total Cores 6 6 Total Threads 12 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 33x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm Socket FP7 FP7 TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35 W Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 660M GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 384 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 16 16 Execution Units 6 6 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 7535HS 1.46 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 6600HS​ 1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes No