We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535U against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7535U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 7535U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.55 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535U +20%
9718
Ryzen 5 5625U
8085
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7535U +29%
7570
Ryzen 5 5625U
5872
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7535U and Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 5, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) -
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.55 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
Socket FP7 FP6
TDP 28 W 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 660M AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 384 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 16 7
Execution Units 6 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7535U
1.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7535U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 5 7535U?
