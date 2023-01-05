Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7535U or Ryzen 5 6600U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 7535U vs Ryzen 5 6600U

AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535U against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7535U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600U and 7535U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.55 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7535U and Ryzen 5 6600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 5, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.9 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.55 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
Socket FP7 FP7
TDP 28 W 15-28 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 16 16
Execution Units 6 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7535U
1.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7535U official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
2. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 5 6600U
3. Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
4. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 5 7535U
5. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U vs Ryzen 5 7535U
6. Intel Core i5 1345U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
7. Intel Core i7 1360P vs AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
8. AMD Ryzen 7 7735U vs Ryzen 5 7535U
9. Intel Core i7 1365U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5625U vs Ryzen 5 7535U
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600U or Ryzen 5 7535U?
EnglishРусский