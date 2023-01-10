AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600 against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
70
57
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1433 points
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +37%
1847
1345
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +30%
13395
10333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +43%
2031
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +41%
10136
7203
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|88 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|128
|-
|TMUs
|8
|-
|ROPs
|4
|-
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|24
