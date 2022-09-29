AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +44%
1903
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +59%
15039
9453
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18278
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7311
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|16
