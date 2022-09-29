Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7600X or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 7600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 22.32 GB/s (47%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1433 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +44%
1954
Ryzen 5 5500
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +45%
15218
Ryzen 5 5500
10462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +38%
4200
Ryzen 5 5500
3047
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +48%
28705
Ryzen 5 5500
19455
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +49%
2159
Ryzen 5 5500
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +58%
11495
Ryzen 5 5500
7263
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Cezanne
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 70 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 5 7600X?
