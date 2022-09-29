AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Around 22.32 GB/s (47%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1433 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +44%
1954
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +45%
15218
10462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +38%
4200
3047
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +48%
28705
19455
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +49%
2159
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +58%
11495
7263
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|70 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1