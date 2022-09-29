AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 5500 VS AMD Ryzen 5 7600X AMD Ryzen 5 5500 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500 and 7600X Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Newer - released 7-months later

Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Around 22.32 GB/s (47%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1433 points

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 5 5500

General Vendor AMD AMD Released September 29, 2022 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raphael Cezanne Socket AM5 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 47x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power Transistors 6.57 billions - Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm TDP 105 W 65 W Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics - GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 70 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes No

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 24