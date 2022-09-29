AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Around 22.32 GB/s (47%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1531 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +30%
1960
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +42%
15259
10765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +29%
4193
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +32%
28629
21687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +40%
2157
1543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +48%
11474
7753
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|70 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|24
