We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600 and 7600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Around 22.32 GB/s (47%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1531 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +30%
1960
Ryzen 5 5600
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +42%
15259
Ryzen 5 5600
10765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +29%
4193
Ryzen 5 5600
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +32%
28629
Ryzen 5 5600
21687
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +40%
2157
Ryzen 5 5600
1543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +48%
11474
Ryzen 5 5600
7753
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 5 5600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 29, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Vermeer
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 6.57 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 70 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

