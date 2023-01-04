Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7640HS or Ryzen 5 6600HS​: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS vs Ryzen 5 6600HS​

AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 4.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600HS​. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7640HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600HS​ and 7640HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 6 nanometers
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1702 vs 1476 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS and Ryzen 5 6600HS​

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 43x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 25 billions -
Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm
Socket FP8 FP7
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 760M AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2800 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 16 16
Execution Units 6 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7640HS
4.06 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600HS​
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 256 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

