AMD Ryzen 5 7640U vs Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640U against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 6 nanometers
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1869 vs 1483 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640U +18%
1766
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640U +27%
12567
9925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3218
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17905
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640U +26%
1878
1493
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640U +18%
8897
7534
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|May 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP8
|FP7
|TDP
|15-30 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 760M
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2600 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|16
|16
|Execution Units
|6
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7640U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
