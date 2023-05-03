Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7640U or Ryzen 5 6600U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 7640U vs Ryzen 5 6600U

AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640U against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600U and 7640U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 6 nanometers
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1869 vs 1483 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640U +18%
1766
Ryzen 5 6600U
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640U +27%
12567
Ryzen 5 6600U
9925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640U +26%
1878
Ryzen 5 6600U
1493
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640U +18%
8897
Ryzen 5 6600U
7534
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7640U and Ryzen 5 6600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released May 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 25 billions -
Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm
Socket FP8 FP7
TDP 15-30 W (configurable) 15-28 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 760M AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2600 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 16 16
Execution Units 6 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7640U
4.06 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 256 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7640U official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600U or Ryzen 5 7640U?
