Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7640U or Ryzen 5 7530U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 7640U vs Ryzen 5 7530U

AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640U against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 5 7530U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7530U and 7640U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1869 vs 1478 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640U +22%
1766
Ryzen 5 7530U
1445
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640U +34%
12567
Ryzen 5 7530U
9388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640U +26%
1878
Ryzen 5 7530U
1490
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640U +35%
8897
Ryzen 5 7530U
6609
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7640U and Ryzen 5 7530U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released May 3, 2023 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 25 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm
Socket FP8 FP6
TDP 15-30 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 760M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 384 128
TMUs 24 8
ROPs 16 4
Execution Units 6 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7640U
4.06 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7530U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 256 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7640U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 7640U vs Intel Core i5 1340P
2. AMD Ryzen 5 7640U vs Intel Core i5 1335U
3. AMD Ryzen 5 7640U vs Ryzen 5 6600U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 7640U vs Ryzen 7 6800U​
5. AMD Ryzen 5 7640U vs Apple M2
6. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U vs Ryzen 5 5625U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
8. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U vs Intel Core i5 1335U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U vs Intel Core i5 1340P
10. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U vs Intel Core i7 1355U
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or Ryzen 5 7640U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский