AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 901 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +33%
1264
948
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +159%
9304
3597
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +29%
2683
2078
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +143%
16497
6784
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +33%
1205
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +132%
6570
2834
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Raven Ridge
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|512
|TMUs
|28
|32
|ROPs
|7
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
