We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 4650G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +32%
17014
Ryzen 3 3300X
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 April 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G?
