AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 3300X +4%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +50%
3513
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2703
Ryzen 3 3300X +1%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +32%
17014
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1225
Ryzen 3 3300X +7%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +22%
6768
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
