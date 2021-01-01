AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 3 4300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 4300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1194 vs 1078 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3678
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2710
2564
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +50%
16585
11083
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +11%
1201
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +53%
6538
4265
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1