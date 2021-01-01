Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Ryzen 3 5300G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 3 5300G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 4650G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 1203 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +17%
16286
Ryzen 3 5300G
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 April 13, 2021
Launch price - 150 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 40x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 8
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G?
