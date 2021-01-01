AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 1203 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +13%
1243
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +246%
9144
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2649
Ryzen 3 5300G +15%
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +17%
16286
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Ryzen 3 5300G +16%
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +33%
6657
4989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|150 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|384
|TMUs
|28
|24
|ROPs
|7
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|24
