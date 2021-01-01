AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 2400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1194 vs 883 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +27%
498
391
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +90%
3678
1937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +24%
2710
2181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +88%
16585
8815
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +34%
1201
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +92%
6538
3402
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|169 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
