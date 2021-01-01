Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Ryzen 5 2400G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 2400G

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2400G and 4650G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1194 vs 883 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 5 2400G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 February 12, 2018
Launch price - 169 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
2. Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
3. Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
4. Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
5. Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 5 2400G
6. Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 5 2400G
7. Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 2400G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2400G or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G?
EnglishРусский