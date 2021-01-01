AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1194 vs 973 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +31%
498
380
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +33%
3678
2760
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +20%
2710
2266
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +24%
16585
13350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +22%
1201
982
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +29%
6538
5067
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2