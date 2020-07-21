Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Ryzen 5 3400GE: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 3400GE

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 3400GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400GE and 4650G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 35 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 5 3400GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 September 30, 2019
Launch price - 149 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 11

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G?
