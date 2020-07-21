AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +31%
476
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +135%
3513
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +34%
2703
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +136%
17014
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +98%
1225
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +148%
6768
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 4600G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 5 4600U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 3 3200G