AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +5%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3513
Ryzen 5 3600X +12%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2703
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17014
Ryzen 5 3600X +8%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1225
Ryzen 5 3600X +4%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6768
Ryzen 5 3600X +4%
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
