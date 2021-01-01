AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1194 vs 1030 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +11%
498
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +83%
3678
2014
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2710
2499
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +46%
16585
11384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +14%
1201
1050
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +69%
6538
3864
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
