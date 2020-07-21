AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) against the 3 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Newer - released 7 months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3513
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2703
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +12%
17014
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +12%
1225
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +53%
6768
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
