Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 5500

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 4650G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1203 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Cezanne
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 7 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz -
Shading Units 448 -
TMUs 28 -
ROPs 7 -
TGP 10-45 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 5 3600
2. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Intel Core i3 10100
3. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 7 5700G
4. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 5 3400G
5. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Intel Core i5 10400F
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and Ryzen 7 5700X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G?
Promotion
EnglishРусский