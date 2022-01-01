AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1203 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
Ryzen 5 5500 +22%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6570
Ryzen 5 5500 +22%
7998
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 7
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|448
|-
|TMUs
|28
|-
|ROPs
|7
|-
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1