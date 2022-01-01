AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 5500 VS AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G AMD Ryzen 5 5500 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500 and 4650G Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1203 points

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 5 5500

General Vendor AMD AMD Released July 21, 2020 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 2 Cezanne Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 37x 36x L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors 4.9 billions - Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 45-65 W 65 W Max. temperature 95°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 7 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz - Shading Units 448 - TMUs 28 - ROPs 7 - TGP 10-45 W - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 1.108 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5500 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s - ECC Support Yes - Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 -