We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 4650G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 1094 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +24%
16497
Ryzen 5 5500U
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Lucienne
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 21x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 448 448
TMUs 28 28
ROPs 7 7
TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

