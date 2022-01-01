AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 5500U VS AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G AMD Ryzen 5 5500U We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500U and 4650G Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 1094 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 25 vs 65 Watt

Newer - released 6-months later

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 5 5500U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released July 21, 2020 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 2 Lucienne Socket AM4 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 37x 21x L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors 4.9 billions - Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 45-65 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 95°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 448 448 TMUs 28 28 ROPs 7 7 TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 1.108 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5500U 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s - ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 12