AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1194 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
575
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3678
Ryzen 5 5600G +23%
4537
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2710
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16585
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1201
Ryzen 5 5600G +26%
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6538
Ryzen 5 5600G +14%
7439
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1