AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 5600G

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 4650G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1194 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 39x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G?
