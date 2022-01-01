AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 54 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1203 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1264
Ryzen 5 5600H +9%
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9304
Ryzen 5 5600H +8%
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2683
Ryzen 5 5600H +12%
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16497
Ryzen 5 5600H +5%
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
Ryzen 5 5600H +14%
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6570
6087
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|448
|TMUs
|28
|28
|ROPs
|7
|7
|TGP
|10-45 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
