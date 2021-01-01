AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE vs Ryzen 3 4300GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More powerful Radeon Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.85 TFLOPS
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1204
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
2516
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +39%
15898
11400
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +18%
5558
4695
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1101 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|384
|TMUs
|28
|24
|ROPs
|7
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
