We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 4300GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300GE and 4650GE
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.85 TFLOPS
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE and Ryzen 3 4300GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 35x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1101 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 8
Execution Units - 6
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +30%
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 4300GE
0.85 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

