AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE vs Ryzen 5 4600GE
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4600GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
Ryzen 5 4600GE +1%
2669
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15898
Ryzen 5 4600GE +2%
16281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Ryzen 5 4600GE +1%
1180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5558
Ryzen 5 4600GE +16%
6451
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|448
|TMUs
|28
|28
|ROPs
|7
|7
|TGP
|10-45 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
