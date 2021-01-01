Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE vs Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 4650GE
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1166 vs 913 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE and Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 149 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE?
