AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE vs Ryzen 5 3400GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 3400GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1166 vs 942 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +16%
2702
2336
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +80%
16235
9044
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +23%
1169
951
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +84%
5806
3157
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1