AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2702
2604
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16235
Ryzen 5 3600 +10%
17934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1169
Ryzen 5 3600 +10%
1290
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5806
Ryzen 5 3600 +16%
6757
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
