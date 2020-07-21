Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 4650GE
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 35 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
2. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
3. AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
4. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
5. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
6. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
7. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE?
EnglishРусский