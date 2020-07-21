AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2667
2647
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16361
16590
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7902
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 21, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
