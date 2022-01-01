AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U vs Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1347 vs 1084 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +19%
1373
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +21%
7144
5925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +21%
2978
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +38%
15447
11177
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +25%
1355
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +20%
5318
4439
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne U
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|384
|TMUs
|28
|24
|ROPs
|7
|8
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
