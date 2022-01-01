AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U vs Ryzen 5 4500U VS AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 5 4500U We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4500U and 5650U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4500U – 15 vs 25 Watt

24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1347 vs 1084 points

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 16, 2021 January 6, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne U Zen 2 Socket FP6 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 6 Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 23x 23x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 15 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 448 384 TMUs 28 24 ROPs 7 8 TGP 10-45 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U 1.108 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 4500U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 16