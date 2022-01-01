Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 5650U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1347 vs 1084 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +38%
15447
Ryzen 5 4500U
11177
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne U Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 8
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4500U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U?
