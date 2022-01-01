AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U vs Ryzen 5 5600HS VS AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 5600HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600HS and 5650U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600HS – 15 vs 35 Watt Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 5 5600HS

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne U Cezanne Socket FP6 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 23x 30x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 15 W 35 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 448 384 TMUs 28 24 ROPs 7 8 TGP 10-45 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U 1.108 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600HS n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 12