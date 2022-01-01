Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U or Ryzen 5 5600HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U vs Ryzen 5 5600HS

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 5600HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600HS and 5650U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 5 5600HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne U Cezanne
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 448 384
TMUs 28 24
ROPs 7 8
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1135G7 and Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
2. Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
3. Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
4. Core i5 1145G7 and Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
5. M1 Max and Ryzen 5 5600HS
6. Core i5 1135G7 and Ryzen 5 5600HS
7. Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 5600HS
8. Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 5 5600HS
9. Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 5 5600HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS or Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U?
EnglishРусский