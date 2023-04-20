AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U vs Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1466
Ryzen 5 6600U +1%
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9170
Ryzen 5 6600U +7%
9814
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3201
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17809
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1453
Ryzen 5 6600U +2%
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6626
Ryzen 5 6600U +13%
7501
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 20, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|TDP
|15-28 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 660M
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|16
|16
|Execution Units
|6
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
