We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1700 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 3 3200GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1700
  • Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1700 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700
1995
Ryzen 3 3200GE +11%
2217
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +94%
14480
Ryzen 3 3200GE
7482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +113%
5575
Ryzen 3 3200GE
2623

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 2, 2017 September 30, 2019
Launch price 329 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 4
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 1MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 39.74 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 1700 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE or Ryzen 7 1700?
