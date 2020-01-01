AMD Ryzen 7 1700 vs Ryzen 3 3200GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1700 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 3 3200GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1700
- Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1700 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
329
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3156
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1995
Ryzen 3 3200GE +11%
2217
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +94%
14480
7482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +5%
942
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +113%
5575
2623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 2, 2017
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|329 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|1MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
