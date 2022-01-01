Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 1700 or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 1700 vs Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 7 1700
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
AMD Ryzen 7 1700
AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1700 with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 1700
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1700
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700
954
Ryzen 5 2600 +6%
1014
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +13%
8089
Ryzen 5 2600
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700
2000
Ryzen 5 2600 +13%
2264
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +11%
14719
Ryzen 5 2600
13272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +10%
5983
Ryzen 5 2600
5459
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 2, 2017 September 11, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 34x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 39.74 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 1700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
49 (42.2%)
67 (57.8%)
Total votes: 116

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 1700 or Ryzen 5 3600
2. Ryzen 7 1700 or Ryzen 5 3600X
3. Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 5 3600
4. Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 7 5800X
5. Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 5 5600G
6. Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 7 1700?
Promotion
EnglishРусский