AMD Ryzen 7 1700 vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1700 with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
55
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
38
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
44
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
54
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1700
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
954
Ryzen 5 2600 +6%
1014
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +13%
8089
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2000
Ryzen 5 2600 +13%
2264
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +11%
14719
13272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
903
Ryzen 5 2600 +8%
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +10%
5983
5459
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 2, 2017
|September 11, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
