We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1700
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Newer - released 2 years and 10 months later
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 28.53 GB/s (72%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +61%
3156
Ryzen 5 4500U
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700
1995
Ryzen 5 4500U +23%
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +30%
14480
Ryzen 5 4500U
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700
942
Ryzen 5 4500U +12%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +29%
5575
Ryzen 5 4500U
4322

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 1700 and Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 2, 2017 January 6, 2020
Launch price 329 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 23x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions -
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 39.74 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 1700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

