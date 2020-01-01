AMD Ryzen 7 1700 vs Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
31
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1700
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Newer - released 2 years and 10 months later
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 28.53 GB/s (72%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
329
Ryzen 5 4500U +35%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +61%
3156
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1995
Ryzen 5 4500U +23%
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +30%
14480
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
942
Ryzen 5 4500U +12%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1700 +29%
5575
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 2, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|329 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
