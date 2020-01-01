AMD Ryzen 7 1700X vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1700X with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1700X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
333
Ryzen 5 3600 +41%
471
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3246
Ryzen 5 3600 +8%
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2047
Ryzen 5 3600 +24%
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15329
Ryzen 5 3600 +16%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
904
Ryzen 5 3600 +37%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6127
Ryzen 5 3600 +20%
7335
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 2, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|399 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700X and Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700X and Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700X and Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Intel Core i5 10300H