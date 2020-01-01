Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 1800X or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X vs Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1800X with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 1800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1800X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1800X +4%
3651
Ryzen 5 3600
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 1800X
2174
Ryzen 5 3600 +17%
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1800X
16077
Ryzen 5 3600 +11%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 1800X
960
Ryzen 5 3600 +29%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1800X
5978
Ryzen 5 3600 +23%
7335

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 2, 2017 July 7, 2019
Launch price 499 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 39.74 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (14.3%)
6 (85.7%)
Total votes: 7

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 7 1800X?
EnglishРусский