AMD Ryzen 7 1800X vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1800X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 989 points
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1800X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
976
Ryzen 5 5600X +59%
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9335
Ryzen 5 5600X +28%
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2208
Ryzen 5 5600X +53%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16310
Ryzen 5 5600X +36%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
998
Ryzen 5 5600X +64%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6795
Ryzen 5 5600X +21%
8222
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 2, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|39.74 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
