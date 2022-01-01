Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 1800X or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X vs Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1800X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 1800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 989 points
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1800X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1800X
9335
Ryzen 5 5600X +28%
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 1800X
2208
Ryzen 5 5600X +53%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1800X
16310
Ryzen 5 5600X +36%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 1800X
6795
Ryzen 5 5600X +21%
8222
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 2, 2017 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions -
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 39.74 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 1800X?
