AMD Ryzen 7 2700 vs Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +30%
400
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +164%
3395
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +8%
2181
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +131%
15502
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +7%
937
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +118%
6354
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|299 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Intel Core i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Intel Core i3 9100F
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Intel Core i5 10400F