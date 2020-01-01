Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 3 2200G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 vs Ryzen 3 2200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 2200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200G and 2700
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +164%
3395
Ryzen 3 2200G
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +8%
2181
Ryzen 3 2200G
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +131%
15502
Ryzen 3 2200G
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +118%
6354
Ryzen 3 2200G
2913

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 2700 and Ryzen 3 2200G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 19, 2018 February 12, 2018
Launch price 299 USD 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 4
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

